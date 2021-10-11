Bloomsburg, Pa. — When officers in Bloomsburg responded to a domestic call, they were approached by two individuals who emerged from a residence.

A male and a female, who was identified as Jeleesa Trisae Pavone, 30, of Bloomsburg, acknowledged to authorities that they were the reason police were called.

Sergeant Michael Fosse of the Bloomsburg Police Department observed several scratches on the male's arm, neck, and shoulder on the left side of his body. Fosse stated in the affidavit, “Your affiant could immediately see scratches on the male.”

Bite marks were also observed on the accuser’s left bicep. According to the report, the accuser told authorities Pavone had bitten him during the alleged attack.

Pavone was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. Pavone was released from custody on Oct. 1 first after she posted $5,000 unsecured bail.

