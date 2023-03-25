Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Police filed charges against a woman for allegedly beating her two children with a belt before they went to school.

Nijah Davis, 32, of Sunbury, allegedly used a thin belt the morning of March 7 to hit her 10-year-old and 9-year-old children, according to the arrest affidavit filed by Patrolman Jacob Shipman. Visible welts were observed on the 10-year-old shortly after the incident.

Snyder County Children and Youth Services contacted police after the school notified them of the alleged assault. David Newman of Snyder County CYS attested that the 10-year-old, who was wearing a thick sweatshirt at the time, had welts on her arms.

Newman interviewed the 10-year-old, who told him the beating began after they argued about a school attendance issue, Shipman wrote in the affidavit. Newman attempted to interview the 9-year-old, but she denied the assault and seemed fearful to talk.

When Newman contacted Davis, she admitted to hitting the children with the belt at her Shamokin Dam home.

Davis was arraigned on March 22 on felony charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and misdemeanor simple assault. District Judge Bo Trawitz set bail at $100,000.

Davis remains in Snyder County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing set for April 12 at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.

Docket Sheet

