Williamsport, Pa. — For hours Sunday afternoon, members of the FBI, Old Lycoming Township Police Department, and several other agencies searched the property off Livermore Rd. in Hepburn Township for a second set of juvenile remains.

As authorities worked in shifts, it was clear they were not digging without purpose. The group of investigators zeroed in on a spot and searched.

In an affidavit filed November 9, Officer Ryan Mausteller of the Old Lycoming Township Police Department identified information that led authorities to the particular spot they were searching.

Michele Butler, 48, of Williamsport was interviewed by police on November 4 in connection to a case involving two missing juvenile girls. According to Mausteller, Butler told authorities two young girls had died and were buried in the backyard of the property located on the 600 block of Livermore Road.

“Michelle Butler was interviewed regarding the circumstances of Nicole and Jasmine Snyder,” Officer Ryan Mausteller wrote. “Michelle admitted to police that both Nicole and Jasmine Snyder had died, and they were buried in the backyard.”

Michele Butler is the mother of Echo Butler, 26, of Williamsport, who was charged late last week with two counts of third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and second-degree misdemeanor obstruction. Marie Snyder, 31, of Montoursville was also charged in connection to an investigation by Lycoming Children and Youth Services.

An investigation launched by Lycoming County Children & Youth raised questions about the two girl’s whereabouts which ultimately led to the discovery of the remains.

Michele Butler allegedly first told authorities she did not know who Marie Snyder had given the children to when asked by Lycoming Child and Youth Services. According to Mausteller, Butler later admitted she knew the truth about the girls whereabouts.

“Butler claimed that she did not know who Snyder had given the children to, later admitting she knew the truth regarding their circumstances,” Mausteller wrote.

Michele Butler was charged with two counts of third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and second-degree misdemeanor obstruction. She was denied bail by Judge William Solomon, who will oversee a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17.

