Williamsport, Pa. —According to a newly released affidavit, a woman admitted to police she had information surrounding the deaths of two juveniles.

Old Lycoming Township Police said Echo Lane Butler, 26, of Williamsport also admitted to authorities she assisted in the obstruction of an investigation by Lycoming County Child and Youth.

Related reading: Police find child remains buried on Hepburn Township property, continue search for second child

“Echo Butler admitted to police after waiving her Miranda Rights that she assisted in the obstruction of the Children and Youth investigation, concealing the locations of (name redacted), Jasmine Snyder and Nicole Snyder,” Old Lycoming Township officer Robert Mausteller wrote.

Lycoming County Child and Youth began investigating the reported neglect of a seven-year-old child at home located near the 600 block of Livermore Road. Mausteller said on Sept. 15 he met with Marie Snyder, Butler, and the child. On that date, authorities inquired about the whereabouts of Snyder’s two daughters.

Related reading: 'Travesty of colossal proportions': DA, Police Chief release identities of victims

An investigation into the two missing juveniles showed they were not enrolled at school. According to Mausteller, the most recent documentation regarding the two juveniles was in 2015.

A court document showed one of the juveniles was seen at the Muncy Valley Hospital in 2015 for a sore on their leg. The report was dated Jan. 9, 2015.

Related reading: BREAKING: Second set of remains found on property north of Williamsport

Butler allegedly told authorities she did not know who Marie Snyder, the juvenile’s parents, gave the children to, but later admitted to officers she knew the truth about the kid’s circumstances, according to the affidavit.

Butler was charged with two counts of third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and one count of second-degree misdemeanor intimidation, retaliation or obstruction in child abuse cases. Bail was denied for Butler, who will face Judge William Solomon on Nov. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

Snyder was charged with the same offenses and was denied bail, as well.

Docket sheet