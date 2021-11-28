Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives said two undercover buys were completed with a Williamsport woman for crack who is scheduled to appear in court during the first week of December.

Desiree Ann Castle, 40, of Williamsport was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication device after the completion of two separate deals for crack.

A docket sheet showed Castle's $35,000 monetary bail was changed to unsecured on Nov. 16.

Undercover detectives reached out to Castle on May 13 to set up a deal for crack. Detectives said they met with Castle on Locust Street and were directed to Memorial Ave. in the city.

Once there, Castle allegedly left the vehicle with prerecorded funds and walked west. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Castle returned and handed over the crack.

On June 8, detectives said they set up another transaction with Castle, who directed undercover agents to park along Louisa Street after being picked up at the Econo Lodge in Loyalsock. Castle was then given $250 of prerecorded funds by detectives.

According to the report, detectives watched as Castle enter a residence along Louisa Street. Castle emerged a “short” time later and gave detectives two bags that contained crack.

