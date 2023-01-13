Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy woman is accused of stealing more than $2,660 of groceries on at least 27 occasions.

The most recent charge filed against Shelby Denea Hoffman, 30, was felony retail theft after investigators realized she had under-rang items at the Muncy Weis Markets at least 27 times from Sept. 1 to Nov. 14, 2022.

Trooper Dylan Houser of state police at Montoursville took Hoffman into custody on Nov. 16 when Weis staff caught her under-ringing items at the self-checkout. She was charged with a misdemeanor at the time.

After viewing store video surveillance, investigators discovered Hoffman had been to the store 27 times previously and had under-rang items, Houser said.

A preliminary arraignment on the latest charge is scheduled for Jan. 10 at the Muncy magisterial office of District Judge William C. Solomon.

Docket Sheet

