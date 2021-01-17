Athens, Pa. – A 26-year-old woman is facing several felonies after Athens Police allege she destroyed a hotel room and sprayed a fire extinguisher throughout the fourth floor of the building.

According to Bradford County Court records, Rebecka Katherine Worrell, 26, of Horseheads, N.Y. was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony escape, and felony criminal mischief after the alleged incident. Records show her formal arraignment was on Jan. 14.

According to Officer Jason R. Serfas, he responded to a call on Dec. 18 at 2:40 p.m. from the Candlewood Suites in Athens that a woman was running around naked and spraying a fire extinguisher on the property.

Serfas said when he arrived contact was made with a manager at the hotel, who said the building was evacuated after the fire alarm was activated.

According to the affidavit, Worrell, who was in the lobby, allegedly was approached by officers and asked to talk. Worrell allegedly asked officers to remove their utility belts.

Serfas said when officers told Worrell they would not remove their belts she allegedly became aggressive and spit at them. According to the complaint, Worrell was detained and placed into custody where officers said she continued to kick and stomp.

Contact was made with an employee at the hotel, who alleged Worrell destroyed a room and caused approximately $6,500 worth of damage.

According to the complaint, Worrell allegedly threw a chair out of the window, damaged furniture, the television, and pictures in the room, and ripped the lamp out of the wall along with destroying the phone, bedspread, mattresses, and causing holes in the drywall.

Offices said while detained, Worrell removed two hinge pins from her cell door and had to be restrained with floor shackles.

Worrell allegedly broke free of the restrains and removed the hinge pins a second time, according to the report. Officers said Worrell told them, “I’m going to kill you!” after being restrained a second time.

Worrell’s bail was initial set at $75,000 monetary on Dec. 18 but was changed to $5,000 monetary on Dec. 22.