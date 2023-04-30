Charged_handcuffs_prints_generic_2023

Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy woman was charged for allegedly lying on a background check form in order to obtain a firearm. 

Trooper Tyler Morse of state police at Montoursville says Shelby Denea Hoffman, 31, answered "no" to a question asking if she had ever been committed to a mental institution. Hoffman had attempted to buy a firearm on Sept. 9, 2021 at R&J Welch, LLC on John Brady Drive in Muncy Creek Township. 

Police received the request to investigate on March 23 and found that Hoffman had been involuntarily committed for a mental health evaluation in March 2021. 

Police filed a felony charge of making a false statement to purchase a firearm and misdemeanor statement under penalty at the Muncy magisterial office. Hoffman's case was waived for court. She is scheduled for formal arraignment on May 1 at Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas.

