Mifflinburg, Pa. — A man in Union County was asleep in his camper when he awoke to his girlfriend ramming it with her vehicle.

Angela Michelle Chappell, 44, of Mifflinburg, was fighting with the accuser the evening of July 18 when he locked her out of their camper located at Punako Lane in West Buffalo Township, according to state police at Milton.

Later that night, Chappell allegedly came back to the camper with her vehicle and rammed it approximately six times as the accuser slept inside. The accuser saw Chappell as she drove away, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Levi Eck.

When police arrived, they saw tire marks near the camper and noticed the camper sustained severe damage. The majority of the damage was in the area of the camper where the accuser had been sleeping, according to Eck.

Eck noted that Chappell’s prosthetic leg was found at the scene. Damage was also observed on a nearby tree that Chappell had hit with her vehicle.

Police found Chappell later at her residence in Mifflinburg. Chappell initially resisted arrest as they attempted to take her into custody.

Chappell was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and summary harassment.

Her case was waived for court during a preliminary hearing Tuesday at District Judge Jeffrey Mensch’s office. Chappell remains in Union County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail at 10% monetary.

Docket Sheet

