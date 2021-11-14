Lock Haven, Pa. —According to a joint release from the Clinton County District Attorney and Coroner, Jamie Lynn Jackson, 36, of Lock Haven was pronounced dead at approximately 12:48 p.m. this afternoon.

Jackson is accused of felony criminal homicide the death of nine-year-old Anson Stover. She was also charged with first degree and second-degree aggravated assault, and felony child endangerment for her role in the incident, according to authorities.

Jackson had been held at the Clinton County Correctional Facility in McElhatten awaiting a trial set for the spring of 2022. According to the release, Jackson experienced a medical emergency and was taken to the Lock Haven Hospital by Ambulance.

Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said the manner of death is pending an autopsy. According to the release, initial reports said no other individuals were involved in the incident. Officials also said there was no indication of foul play.