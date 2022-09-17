Middleburg, Pa. — A woman banged on the doors of a Snyder County home and then pried a door open to yell inside before taking off in her car.

Middleburg Police say on Sept. 12, Taylor Keister, 27, of Mount Pleasant Mills, stormed into the home uninvited in Middlecreek Township.

A resident at the home told police that Keister, who is known to them, started sending them threatening phone calls and messages that morning. The accuser then locked all the doors. Around 8:30 a.m., the resident heard Keister banging on the kitchen door, according to Officer Chad Thomas.

The accuser and the children at the home went into a bedroom and shut the door. They heard Keister come into the house and walk down the hallway. Keister then got out of the house and took off in her vehicle, Thomas said.

Keister allegedly damaged a basement window while she attempted to break into the home.

Felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass, and related charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. Bail was set at $10,000, which Keister posted.

Docket Sheet

