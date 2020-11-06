University Park, Pa. — A State College man is facing an additional felony charge after he allegedly sent a letter to his son asking his accuser to drop charges, according to the State College Police Department.

Jacob Joseph Sterling, 40, was initially charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, and simple assault after an alleged domestic dispute with the accuser on October 26 officers reported. Sterling was held in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail with an order not to contact the accuser.

Officers stated they took Sterling to a hotel that night, but he allegedly returned to the residence at 209 Kennedy Street in State College later in the evening. According to the report, officers returned to the residence after they became aware of Sterling's presence.

Officers said that as they arrived, Sterling could be seen in an upstairs bedroom jumping on the accuser. Officers gained entry and placed Sterling into custody, according to the report.

Officers allegedly observed red marks on the accuser’s neck. According to officers she was also complaining of neck pain and feeling lightheaded.

According to officers, Sterling sent a handwritten letter to his six-year-old son on Oct. 31.

In the letter, Sterling allegedly addressed the accuser directly, writing, “Will you please drop the charges, or my life will truly be over.”

According to police, the letter has a return address for Sterling at the Central County Correctional Facility. Sterling was charged with an additional felony of intimidation of a witness/victim to withhold testimony.