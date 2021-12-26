Montandon, Pa. – State police are investigating the theft of items from a parked vehicle in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.

An unknown suspect smashed the front passenger side window of the vehicle on Vindale Avenue the morning of Dec. 15. Once inside, the suspect took multiple objects including a wallet with credit cards inside, $50 cash, a coin purse with $25, a coat that’s estimated to be worth $628, inhaler, and other small items, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

In nearby Lewisburg, Buffalo Valley Regional Police are investigating similar thefts from vehicles that occurred on Dec. 12 and 13 and Dec. 21 and 22.

PSP Milton did not state in their report if the vehicle thefts are related. Anyone with information on the Montandon incident may contact PSP at (570) 524-2662