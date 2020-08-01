The Williamsport woman who crashed her car into a tree and failed to provide medical care to her injured children recently was sentenced to state prison time, court records show.

Tara N. Martin, 35, of Williamsport, pleaded guilty to one felony count of endangering the welfare of children and one misdemeanor count of accident involving injury before Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio on July 23.

Martin was sentenced to a total confinement term of one to three years, court records indicate.

Related reading: City woman failed to provide medical care to injured child: PSP

She will receive credit for time served from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020.

State police said Martin was driving on a DUI-suspended license when the accident occurred in the 5100 Block of State Route 15 South, Clinton Township, on December 30, 2019.

According to the affidavit by Jonathan Thompson, Martin told police that she was traveling over the mountain around 11 p.m. when the car veered to the right.

"It then sheered a telephone pole and came to rest after striking a tree," Trooper Jonathan Thompson wrote.

Two children, an infant and a nine-year-old, were in the vehicle at the time, Thompson said.

The older child had visible injuries to the head and face and bruising on the shin, police said. The younger child was an infant with no injuries reported in the affidavit.

Police said Martin took the kids from the car and walked approximately one mile to the infant's father's residence. The father took custody of his infant and transported the older child to their guardian's residence, according to the affidavit.

Martin told police she then went home and fell asleep.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for further evaluation, Trooper Thompson wrote.