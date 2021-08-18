Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman is accused of illegally removing money from accounts set up for her children, according to an affidavit filed through the office of the Honorable Judge Aaron Biichle.

According to the report, Sonia Campana, 49, was charged with two felony counts of forgery for allegedly removing more than $28,000 from her children’s investment accounts.

On July 16, Campana's ex-husband told police he was the only person listed as custodian of the accounts, according to Corporal Jordan Stoltzfus of the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Officers said the victim stated both accounts were empty when he checked them and was advised Campana had two checks sent to her residence in Loyalsock.

Campana allegedly had one check, which the victim said was from his son’s account, for $19,029.75 sent to her residence. According to the report, a second check, allegedly from her daughter’s account in the amount of $9,582.60 was also mailed to Campana’s home.

Stoltzfus said Campana’s ex-husband showed officers Sonia Campana’s signature on both checks. He also showed officers a signature on his driver’s, which they said did not match the one on both checks.

Campana was charged with two counts of second-degree felony forgery and given $15,000 unsecured bail, which was posted on Aug. 17. Campana is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Aug. 29 at 8:45 a.m.

