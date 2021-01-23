Scott Township, Pa. — On Jan. 11 officers in Scott Township, Columbia County responded to a call about a six-week-old infant who had stopped breathing after being found underneath a pillow.

Christina Marie Slocum, 37, of Williamsport, is charged with felony attempted homicide, felony aggravated assault in the first degree, and felony strangulation.

Slocum is accused by the Scott Township Police Department of attempting to smother her six-week-old infant child with a pillow on Jan. 11. According to a complaint by Sergeant Michael Grassley, family members said Slocum had been acting odd and had recently returned from her six-week checkup and “postpartum.”

Grassley reported when officers arrived at 2203 Bently Drive in Scott Township they were greeted by an elderly couple. Officers said the man was holding an infant child.

According to the complaint, Grassley asked if the child was breathing, to which the man replied yes. Grassley said the elderly man explained the child had lost color and he had given it CPR.

According to the report, as officers entered the residence, they noticed a naked woman upstairs, who officers said was yelling “please save our sons.”

According to the report, the woman was identified as Slocum.

Officers spoke with both family members, who were identified as Slocum’s in-laws, at the residence. Grassley said the grandmother explained she took a drink up to Slocum, who was nursing the child in an upstairs bedroom.

According to the Grassley, the grandmother said as she entered the room she noticed the infant child under a pillow and Slocum on top of it. Officers said as the family member attempted to remove the child, Slocum allegedly continued to push down on the pillow.

Officers said as the child was removed the family member allegedly said the infant child was limp and white in color.

According to the complaint, officers then went upstairs and spoke with Slocum, who allegedly told them the infant was a “miracle baby” and “peace between her brothers but she is not.”

Officers said Slocum told them it would be difficult to tell them what happened in the bedroom. According to the report, officers said Slocum told them “(infant’s name) was not meant to be here and we are supposed to save our sons.”

Officers had Slocum transported to Bloomsburg Geisinger for a psychological evaluation. According to the report, Slocum was then transferred to Geisinger Danville for medical treatment.

According to officers, on the same date as the incident, a second family member was interviewed. According to officers, the family member described a similar situation with Slocum holding a pillow down on the infant.

The family member said there was a struggle to get the child out from underneath the pillow and thought the infant child was deceased. According to the complaint, the family said he gave the infant CPR and breathed into the child’s mouth.

The family member allegedly told officers he thought Slocum’s intentions were to smother the infant child.

Slocum still is awaiting a preliminary arraignment, Columbia County Court records show.

Docket sheet