Williamsport, Pa. —An investigation into fraudulent claims for assistance were reviewed by the Office of the State Inspector and a Williamsport woman was charged with a two felony counts, according to an affidavit filed through Judge Aaron Biichle’s office.

Kristine Styer, 32, of Hughesville was charged with third-degree felony fraud after she allegedly claimed $9,035.20 in benefits from Medical Assistance (MA) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

On June 1, Maria Lesh of the Office of the State Inspector, said she investigated claims of an overpayment and discovered Styler was overpaid by MA services by $4,267.20 and by SNAP services by $2,034.00. Styler was told several times over the phone that she had to report changes in her income, which, according to the report, she did not.

It was discovered through the investigation Styer received benefits from Jan. to June 1 of 2017 when her husband was employed. According to the report, she did not report the extra income.

Lesh said it was then discovered Styer filed for benefits from MA from March 1 to Aug. 31 and received $2,734 from SNAP benefits while employed. Styler allegedly failed to report her income to authorities and continued to receive the benefits.

Through phone interviews conducted on Jan. 6, 2017, and July 31, 2018, Lesh said it was clear Styer knew she had to report the extra income.

Styer was released on July 30 after she posted an unsecured bond of $10,000. Court records show Styer has an upcoming preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. with Judge Biichle.

