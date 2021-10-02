Williamsport, Pa. —Detective Robert Anderson, of the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, reported a transaction with an undercover agent for the purchase for $200 worth of crack.

Anderson said on the night of June 15, Jessica Ruth Cover, 32, of Williamsport agreed to meet an undercover detective and unwitting informant to complete the transaction. According to the report, Cover met with agents near Washington Boulevard and got into a vehicle.

One inside, Cover allegedly completed a hand-to-hand transaction with the unwitting informant. Anderson said Cover was given $200 of prerecorded funds in exchange for crack.

Cover was dropped off and the unwitting informant gave the crack, which was in a tied off plastic bag, to the detectives.

Cover was charged with a count each of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility. No bail or preliminary hearing was listed for Cover at the time of this article being published.

