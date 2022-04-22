Danville, Pa. – A Williamsport woman was allegedly intoxicated when she crashed last month on Interstate 80 in Montour County.

Police said on March 16, Amanda Lewis, 31, was traveling the wrong way heading east in the westbound lane of I-80 when she hit a tractor-trailer head-on. The accident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at mile marker 216.6 in Liberty Township.

When state police at Milton arrived at the scene, Lewis showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. She was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Police obtained a search warrant for the results of her toxicology test and determined she was under the influence at the time of the crash, according to state police.

Lewis was charged with DUI and related traffic violations through the office of District Judge Marvin K. Shrawder

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.