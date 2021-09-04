Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport Police officer said he was kicked on his right hand and inner portion of his elbow when attempting to take a woman into custody.

Officer Clint Gardner said he observed a black Nissan Altima parked at the Turkey Hill along Washington Blvd. in Williamsport on August 31. Gardner witnessed a man and woman leave the vehicle and enter the store.

Gardner wrote in an affidavit, “I immediately detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. I observed in plain view a marijuana joint and marijuana flakes in the vehicle.”

According to the report, Gardner said the female was identified as Anaise Magarita Lopez, 28, of Everett, MA.

When confronted inside the store, officers said the male, who is not identified in the affidavit, complied to their demands. Gardner said Lopez “immediately confronted us."

Lopez allegedly gave consent to search the vehicle, but changed her mind when officers asked for identification. A scene developed as officers said they attempted to put Lopez in the back of a patrol car.

Several people at the pump outside the store yelled at officers as they attempted to detain Lopez. Officers said they warned the people.

Lopez allegedly kicked Gardner twice and yelled racist and demeaning comments at officers.

Lopez was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree simple assault, and a summary charge of harassment.

Lopez was given $25,000 monetary bail, which she posted on September 1 through a bond agency. Lopez is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Septtember 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet