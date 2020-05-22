A Williamsport woman who was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in 2018 pleaded guilty on Tuesday to multiple felony drug charges.

Sheena L. Eiswerth, 35, was taken into custody at her home on the 2100 block of Mosser Ave., Williamsport, around 10 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2018. She was wanted on drug charges related to an incident on October 5, 2018, in Loyalsock Township.

While being transported to PSP Montoursville barracks, Eiswerth admitted to having narcotics on her person, according to Trooper Thomas C. Wool. Police said they found several bags of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as two plastic straws, two lighters and $426 cash.

On May 19, 2020, Eiswerth pleaded guilty to two ungraded felony counts each of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine less than two grams. Eiswerth entered guilty pleas for two separate criminal cases.

Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio sentenced Eiswerth to an aggregate term of six to 12 months in county prison with eligibility for electronic home monitoring and 109 days credit for time served, drug and alcohol assessment, mental health and trauma assessment, 75 hours productive activity with children or 75 hours community service.

Eiswerth must also pay the cost of prosecution.

Docket sheet

Docket sheet