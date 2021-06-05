Williamsport, Pa. — Authorities said the woman simply looked back and said, “it is what it is” as she was informed of an investigation into fraud committed at the Williamsport YWCA.

It all started on May 11 when Detective William Weber of the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office said he received information from the Wise Options program at the YWCA in Williamsport. The information detailed the theft of $3,420 from the Rapid Re-housing Fund.

It was discovered the YWCA’s former Housing Advocate, Johneice Francin Legare, 33, of Williamsport had allegedly written two checks for people who were not in need of the relocation money. Officers said Legare left in January of 2021 to take a new job.

According to the report, the investigation indicated that Legare named two friends as landlords of the properties. Authorities said after interviewing the two people who should have received the money, it was clear they had no idea about the checks.

According to the report, it was discovered through Facebook pictures Legare was friends with the “landlords” who received the checks. Officers said Legare admitted they both cashed one of the checks, but told authorities neither person received money.

Weber said when he asked Legare about the money’s location she simply replied, “I got expenses” and continued to say her two friends did not receive money.

Legare was charged with three third-degree felonies that included theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property. No bail was listed for Legare.

Docket Sheet