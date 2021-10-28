Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a woman pushed a chair against an apartment door and attempted to light a cushion on fire while a person was inside the residence.

The cushion, which authorities said had burns marks on it, failed to catch fire. Williamsport Bureau of Police officers spoke with several witnesses who said Tiffany Whaley, 58, of Williamsport created a scene outside the complex before the altercation.

Officers said they spoke with Whaley on the corner of Hepburn Street and 7th Street. Officers said she refused to cooperate.

Contact was then made with two witnesses, who said Whaley appeared at the apartment complex without an invitation and was loud and disruptive. Whaley allegedly threw a chair at a person and entered a residence without permission.

According to the affidavit, Whaley took a lighter from a residence and then attempted to use it on the chair cushion. A witness said Whaley was rambling throughout the incident.

Whaley was charged with several felonies of varying degrees including first-degree burglary and criminal attempt and third-degree criminal trespassing.

Whaley was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and third-degree theft by unlawful taking and disorderly conduct.

Whaley is being held on $85,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison. A preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle is scheduled for Jan. 6.

