A 19-year-old Williamsport man is charged with a slew of felonies after allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old female victim, Williamsport Bureau of Police reported.

Shamoray W. Johnson was committed to Lycoming County Prison on Monday in lieu of $125,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

In charges filed May 7, Agent Brittany Alexander said Johnson admitted to receiving oral sex from a 13-year-old girl during a non-custodial interview.

According to Johnson's version of events, the minor offered him a lap dance and then oral sex, the affidavit stated.

The minor reportedly told police about the alleged sexual encounter during an interview on April 8.

"The minor claims that Shamoray was aware of the minor's age as a family member had previously told him before the sexual encounter had occurred," Alexander wrote.

Shamoray is facing one count each of first degree felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor, second degree felony statutory sexual assault and third degree felony corruption of minors.

He's also charged with one count each of first degree misdemeanor indecent exposure and second degree misdemeanor indecent assault.

Shamoray is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Biichle on May 21.

