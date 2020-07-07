A 30-year-old Williamsport man was sentenced today to decades in state prison for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in 2018, Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner said.

In May, a jury found Paul D. Lowmiller guilty of one felony count each of statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

He also was convicted of felony aggravated indecent assault, felony and misdemeanor corruption of minors, and misdemeanor indecent assault.

President Judge Nancy L. Butts sentenced Lowmiller to a cumulative minimum state prison term of 36 years and nine months, and a cumulative maximum term of 73 years and six months.

He must also pay $1,647 to the Victims Compensation Assistance Program and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, Gardner said.

Last September, ADA Kenneth Osokow offered Lowmiller a deal that would've set his sentence at 7 1/2 to 18 years in exchange for a guilty plea to one felony count involuntary deviant sexual intercourse.

But Osokow revoked that deal after Lowmiller's attorney Helen Stolinas failed to respond in a timely fashion, court records state.

Related reading: Williamsport man waffles on plea deal

The case went to trial on March 10 and a jury found Lowmiller guilty that same day.

According to the original criminal complaint by state police in Montoursville, the victim began communicating with Lowmiller after they became Facebook friends on February 25, 2018.

The victim told Trooper Daniel Switzer that Lowmiller told her he was 27.

Lowmiller told the court he believed the victim to be 17.

Related reading: Registered sex offender in Williamsport allegedly has sexual contact with 14-year-old

On February 26, 2018, the victim met Lowmiller at K-mart in Loyalsock Township and walked several blocks with him to a location close to the township fire department.

Lowmiller reportedly asked her to look at his genitals and touch them.

Lowmiller and the victim engaged in sexual acts, according to the affidavit.

The victim said she was not harmed or threatened in any way, court records show. Lowmiller was not charged with any crimes of force or compulsion.

On March 1, 2018, police examined the victim's clothes and several spots of suspected semen were found on her sweatshirt.

At the time, Lowmiller already was registered on Megan's Law in relation to a July 2009 incident involving the sexual assault and corruption of a minor, according to court records.

The 2018 sexual assault constituted a probation violation, for which Lowmiller was sentenced today to three to eight years in state prison.

That time is included in Lowmillers' decades-long cumulative sentence.