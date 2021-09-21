Williamsport, Pa. -- The Williamsport Bureau of Police is actively investigating a motor vehicle accident in which a bicyclist was struck by a moving vehicle in the area of Washington Blvd. and Penn St. on Sunday, Sept. 19, approximately 6:49 p.m.

After the bicyclist was struck, police said the vehicle failed to stop and continued westbound on Washington Blvd.

Surveillance video shows that the vehicle appears to be a black or dark in color Chevrolet Cruze 4-door sedan.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police is requesting assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle as well as any information that may help this investigation. If you have any information regarding the identity of this individual, please contact PO Nikita Bonnell at 570-327-7560 ext 7630 or at nbonnell@cityofwilliamsport.org.