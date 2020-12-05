Williamsport, Pa. – On Nov. 24, Williamsport Police Officer Clinton Gardner observed a vehicle commit a stop sign violation while on patrol near West 4th and Grier streets, according an affidavit.

Gardner said the vehicle had Florida tags. He also stated it was a rental.

According to Gardner, he could smell marijuana allegedly coming from the car as he approached it. Gardner also said he observed a burnt marijuana cigarette on the driver’s side floor.

Gardner identified the driver as Leah Davis, according to the report. Gardner said the passenger was identified as Kasaan Lamar McKay, 26, of Brooklyn, New York.

Gardner alleges that McKay attempted to conceal cocaine in his rectum. Officers said they observed residue on it as they searched McKay. Gardner also alleges that McKay tried to hide marijuana inside his underwear.

A large amount of unused packaging material for marijuana was recovered from inside the vehicle, Gardner said. According to the report, McKay had a cell phone and $5,063 in cash – mostly in twenty-dollar bills.

As officers typed a search warrant, McKay’s cell phone rang, according to the report. Detective Tyson Havens spoke with the caller, who allegedly requested crack, according to Gardner.

Gardner claims that McKay told officers he stayed at the Residence Inn in Williamsport.

According to the report, detectives checked with the hotel and discovered McKay had stayed there six times since August.

Detectives said McKay only provided a Brooklyn address.

McKay allegedly told officers he came to Williamsport to visit family.

According to the report, McKay would not provide names for anyone he visits.

Court records show McKay is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail. McKay is being charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor.