Williamsport, Pa. – A shooting was reported yesterday at 4:20 p.m. in the 700 block of High Street, according to the Lycoming County Department of Public Safety 911 log.

Three Williamsport Bureau of Police units were the only responders to the call, the log states. According to the log, the first officer was on the scene in less than a minute. At no time were any medical units or fire units called to the scene, according to the log. The first officer left the scene at 4:45 p.m. The final two officers cleared the scene at 5:38 p.m., the log states.

The Williamsport Police did not immediately respond to a request for information about this incident.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Date/Time Disp: Inc Description:

03/13/21 16:20:24 106 / SHOOTING

Number: Pref:Street Name: Suff:Street Type: City:

7XX HIGH ST WIL

Unit: Status: Time Change:

66 DISP 16:20:24

68 DISP 16:20:25

66 RESP 16:20:25

68 RESP 16:20:25

66 ONSC 16:21:15

68 ONSC 16:21:31

72 DISP 16:22:13

72 ONSC 16:22:13

72 AVAIL 16:45:13

66 AVAIL 17:38:45

68 AVAIL 17:38:45