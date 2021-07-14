Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a woman stabbed a man, and then gave false information to officers. She was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in front of Judge Christian D. Frey.

Kallie Mae Sherman, 24, of Williamsport, was charged with one count each of first and second-degree aggravated assault; first-degree misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime; and second-degree false reports to law enforcement.

Sherman allegedly stabbed Dalton Raymond in the lower left abdomen with a steak knife, creating a wound that required emergency surgery at UPMC Williamsport, according to the report.

Officers said Sherman and Raymond gave a false narrative and description of actors when questioned by responding authorities.

According to the report, an investigation into the statements allegedly showed Sherman was responsible for the attack.

Sherman is being held on $175,000 monetary bail as she awaits a July 22 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle.

