Williamsport, Pa. —A 17-year-old Williamsport resident was charged as an adult due to the severity of the offenses committed, according to a release by the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Yelena Justine-Kay Olson was charged with one count each of first and second-degree felony aggravated assault along with one count each of misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime and simple assault.

Authorities said Olson brandished a knife and stabbed and sliced a victim on the arm, wrist, and upper chest. According to the report, the victim was taken to UPMC Williamsport to receive emergency surgery for the injuries sustained in the attack.

Police served a warrant on July 13 and Olson was taken before Judge William Solomon for an arraignment. Olson was held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.

