Williamsport, Pa. — A trash collector was threatened with a knife after he asked a man to pick up trash thrown off a third-floor balcony, according to Williamsport Police.

Jerry Lee Nicholas, 44, of Williamsport was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats after authorities said he held a knife to his throat and threatened to cut people.

Officers said Nicholas repeatedly told the man, “he has no fear and would cut himself.”

Witnesses told officers they observed Nicholas hold a knife to his own throat. According to the report, when officers spoke with Nicholas, they could see a red mark on his neck.

Nicholas was taken into custody and held on $10,000 monetary bail. Court records show Nicholas is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 29.