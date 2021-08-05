Williamsport, Pa. — On Tuesday, a Williamsport Police Officer transported a two-year-old and his mother to the hospital after an apparent overdose on morphine.

According to a report, police responded when a call was placed to dispatch at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officer Zachary Geary said he arrived, the child’s breathing was labored, his eyes were rolling back in his head, and he appeared to be lethargic.

Geary said the child’s breathing became shallow to the point of he could no longer detect it. According to the report, Geary then placed the child, along with his mother, in the backseat of the car.

Once at the hospital, the two-year-old was treated with Narcan and given oxygen, recovering after approximately 15 minutes of treatment.

Speaking with the two-year-old’s parents, police learned that Drew Barasky, 28, of Williamsport had passed out on a bed while watching the toddler. According to the report, the toddler got down from the bed and into Barasky’s unprescribed morphine pills.

Geary said the two-year-old’s mother discovered the toddler with what was left of a pill in his mouth. Barasky immediately called police and flushed the remainder of the pills down a toilet.

Barasky was charged with one count each of second-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and second-degree misdemeanor tamper with physical evidence.

Barasky was given $50,000 monetary bail on Aug. 3, which he was unable to post. He will be held at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m.

