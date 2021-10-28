Williamsport, Pa. —The Williamsport Bureau of Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a number of people recently accused of theft.

The individual pictured above is accused of taking a Samsung Galaxy tablet from the Sheetz gas station on Maynard Street in Williamsport.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Cpl. Dustin Reeder at 570-327-7560 ext. 7574 or email him at dreeder@cityofwilliamsport.org.

Williamsport Bureau of Police are also asking for help to identify a group of male individuals who were seen walking east toward the Little League Statue located at the corner of Third St and Market St. On October 22 at approximately 12:49 a.m.

As they approached, one of the males dressed in a blue cap, long-sleeved blue shirt, and blue shorts forcefully kicked at and pulled the bat from the statue before placing it onto the ground.

Later, at 2:00 a.m. a male and female walking south toward the bridge observed the broken bat on the ground. The female retrieved the bat and, after taking photos with it, left the area heading south with the broken bat from the statue.

Find more images here.

Police are requesting assistance in identifying both the male individual who damaged the statue and the female who left the area with the broken bat from the statue. If you have any information concerning the identity of these individuals please contact PO Andrew Stevens at 570-327-7560 ext. 7612 or email at astevens@cityofwilliamsport.org.