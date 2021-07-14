Williamsport, Pa. -- Williamsport Chief of Police Justin Snyder said an investigation is active into shots allegedly fired Wednesday afternoon near Little League Boulevard in the city.

Officers taped off areas of Little League Boulevard and Campbell Street as they investigated the scene and spoke with two males. One was taken into custody for what Snyder described as "previous issues" and further interviewed at the station.

According to reports over the scanner, a possible suspect was wearing a black ski mask and black hoodie. Witnesses at the scene also reported seeing person with a black mask. One witness reported hearing six shots.

Initial reports on the scanner indicated two victims were involved. At the time of publication, Snyder said there have been no calls from hospitals regarding gunshot victims.

Police are already investigating a shots fired incident from July 12, and a stabbing that occurred in the city July 13.

Wednesday's shooting investigation is on-going and will be updated as details become available.