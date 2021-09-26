Williamsport, Pa. —Sunday afternoon turned into an active situation when Williamsport Bureau of Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Park Ave. for reports of shots being fired.

According to a report released from authorities, multiple shots were fired which hit several vehicles and residences in the area. Reports from officers said several vehicles were seen leaving the scene.

Authorities closed the area off to traffic as they investigated residences and vehicles allegedly struck by gunfire. According to the report, additional evidence was located near the 300 block of Brandon Place.

Officers said a video of two persons of interest was located throughout the course of the investigation. Authorities have asked the public to come forward with any information that would help identify the individuals in the photos.

The investigation is ongoing. A scanner report for a bullet hole being located at a residence was made late Sunday night.

The public is being asked to call Agent Brittany Alexander at 570-327-7586 or email her at balexander@cityofwilliamsport.org.