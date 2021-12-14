Williamsport, Pa. -- Williamsport Bureau of Police have charged Jeffrey Scott Eaton, 45, for discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, according to a release on Crimewatch.

The incident occurred at 10:43 p.m. Dec. 11, 2021, at the 700 block of W. Fourth Street. WBP units were dispatched to the area for a report of a person brandishing a rifle and firing multiple shots from a grey Chrysler sedan.

Patrol units in the nearby area also heard gunshots before observing a grey Chrysler sedan flee the area south on Campbell Street at a high rate of speed and subsequently crash south of Third Street, according to the release.

Officers confronted the driver, later identified as Eaton, who was subsequently taken into custody.

Eaton was found to be heavily intoxicated and in possession of narcotics as well as a loaded .270 caliber rifle.

Charges filed against Eaton include a third-degree felony discharge of firearm into occupied structure; third-degree felony of persons not to carry a firearm, second-degree misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person; misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance; and driving under the influence.

Eaton was arraigned in front of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman who set bail at $75,000. He was remanded to Lycoming County Prison.

