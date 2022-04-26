Williamsport, Pa. -- The Williamsport Bureau of Police is currently attempting to identify the pictured individuals in relation to an organized theft incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PO Schwab at 570-327-7560 ext. 7605, or through the Lycoming County Communications Center at 570-433-3166.

Visit CRIMEWATCH® for more images.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.