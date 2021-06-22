Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police Officer Zachary Geary said he discovered a man masturbating inside a dugout at Brandon Park while on patrol of the area.

Ronald Stephen Wisor, 58, was charged with indecent exposure and defiant trespass after officers found him inside the dugout despite repeated warnings to stay away.

Geary said he observed Wisor in the park as children and parents were utilizing the playground next to the baseball field. According to the report, Geary said he could see Wisor pull his pants down as he paced around in the dugout.

Officers pulled up beside the press box area and said they discovered Wisor inside the visitor’s dugout with his pants down. Geary said Wisor was previously warned to stay away from the area after it was discovered he defecated inside dugouts.

Records did not have a bail listed for Wisor, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Aug. 5.