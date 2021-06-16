2021-06-16 Stolen Car

Can you identify this individual?

 Williamsport Bureau of Police

Williamsport, Pa. -- The Williamsport Bureau of Police are actively searching for a vehicle reported stolen from the Uni-Mart on High Street. 

The vehicle, described as a blue/green Mazda 3 bearing PA registration #LNA2131. 

The vehicle was taken by an unknown male subject and last seen heading in a westbound direction on High Street Store video surveillance provided officers with photographs of the suspect and the vehicle. 

The Williamsport Bureau of Police is requesting assistance in identifying the individual in the attached photos as well as any information that may help in this investigation.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this individual, please contact Sergeant Jody Miller at 570-327-7560 ext. 7544 or at jmiller@cityofwilliamsport.org.


