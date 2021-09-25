Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport police charged a man with second-degree simple assault, first-degree terroristic threats, and second-degree false imprisonment after they said he locked a woman inside a bedroom.

All charges are misdemeanors filed against Joshua Tito Kendall, 36, of Williamsport, who allegedly told the woman he would “kill her” if she ever tried to leave him.

Officer Mike Corter spoke with Kendall as he arrived at an apartment near the 900 block of Market Street in the city. Kendall allegedly told Corter he didn’t need the police. Corter said he informed Kendall he was there for a domestic and needed to speak with the other person at the residence.

According to the report, the second person at the apartment told a different story, informing officers Kendall had struck them in the back of the head and locked them inside a bedroom. Corter observed a lump on the back of the witness’s head.

Kendall posted $50,000 monetary bail on Sept. 16 through a professional bondsman located in Unityville. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Oct. 14 at 8:45 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

