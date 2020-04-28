A Williamsport father was charged with child endangerment after allegedly blowing marijuana smoke in the face of his one-year-old child, Lycoming County Detectives reported.

Detective William Weber said that Cody L. Laudenslager, 22, admitted he "might" have held his child while the mother, Morgan Champaign, 23, blew marijuana smoke towards him, on April 5.

"He said they do it because [the child] is teething and they always do not have Tylenol," Weber wrote in an April 15 affidavit.

On April 7, Lycoming County Children and Youth Services received a copy of a Facebook message from a witness showing Champaign admit to blowing marijuana at her child, according to Weber.

"The smell of weed actually helps them chill out," Champaign allegedly wrote in a Facebook message.

The witness reportedly told police they watched Laudenslager hold the baby while Champaign "took a puff from a 'G station' and blew marijuana smoke towards his face," Weber said.

On April 8, Weber and a caseworker visited Laudenslager's residence on the 1600 block of Memorial Ave., Williamsport.

Weber said he observed "an open grinder of marijuana" and a child's teething ring "binky" on a coffee table among items of paraphernalia. He reportedly observed the couple's two young children "constantly picking things off the coffee table after the marijuana and paraphernalia were removed."

At one point, their two-year-old child allegedly reached toward a beer can.

The children were removed from the home on April 8 by their grandparents, Weber said.

When questioned by police, Champaign allegedly admitted "it has happened before," Weber wrote.

Laudenslager was charged with two second degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of children - one for each child allegedly given access to marijuana and paraphernalia.

He also was charged with one ungraded misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on April 15 in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

Champaign has not been charged, according to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania Web Portal.

When the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office was asked whether charges against Champaign would be forthcoming, they said to contact the arresting agency for that information.

As of press time, a call to the Lycoming County Detectives had not been returned.

Docket sheet