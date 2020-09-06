For allegedly leaving her children unattended while intoxicated, a Williamsport mother was charged with child endangerment in two separate cases, Lycoming County Court records stated.

Latrinda A. Winter, 28, is accused of endangering the welfare of children at her home in the 600 block of Second St. on Aug. 12, according to a criminal complaint by Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer A. Stevens.

Stevens wrote that he already knew Winter from a July 13 incident where she allegedly was "intoxicated to the point she was passed out and unresponsive in her bed as her 3-year-old autistic son ran around unattended outside in only a urine saturated diaper."

During that incident, Stevens said Winter's daughter allegedly was left unattended in a swing, unstrapped, nearly bent in half at the waist and "her face was completely covered in a blanket."

In that case, which still is pending, Winter was charged with two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.

Winter now faces a felony child endangerment charge for a second incident.

On Aug. 12, a Children and Youth Services caseworker called police because she needed to make a follow-up home visit at Winter's home but no one was answering the door, according to Stevens.

Although no one answered when police knocked, Stevens said he could see Winter's little boy looking out of the window.

"A neighbor of Winter's chose to scale the roof of the apartment building and yell int the open window of Winter," Stevens wrote.

That neighbor was able to awaken Winter, who came downstairs and let CYS and police into her apartment, according to the affidavit.

"Winter, who smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage, stated that she did not hearing anyone knocking and was asleep in her bed upstairs," Stevens wrote.

When asked where her two-month-old daughter was, Winter reportedly indicated that she was in the dining room.

"I subsequently walked into the dining room and observed the 2-month-old daughter of Winter, swinging in a swing with a heavy blanket tightly wrapped around her face," Stevens said. "The only thing exposed outside of the blanket was a hand."

Winters was given a breathalyzer test and came back positive for alcohol, Stevens said.

"Winter stated that she did drink a Four Loco beverage after initially denying drinking alcohol," Stevens wrote.

Both children were placed into the care of Winter's father, according to the report.

Winter was charged with one third degree felony count of endangering the welfare of children.

Winter was confined to the Lycoming County Prison on Aug. 12, unable to post the $15,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Jerry C. Lepley.

