Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County Detectives said they observed a transaction for marijuana at the gas station located on High Street in Williamsport.

Officers said a common practice is for potential buyers to park at the gas pumps without actually purchasing any gas. Detectives said they observed a situation like this on April 19 when a man allegedly delivered marijuana.

A traffic stop resulted in the discovery of marijuana that was packaged and labeled “pineapple piss” to resemble medical grade cannabis. Detectives questioned the individuals, who said Razzaaq Nefees Taylor, 29, of Williamsport delivered the product.

Detective Tyson Havens said he confronted Taylor, who was under surveillance after the initial deal. Havens said he discovered a gallon size Ziplock bag filled with marijuana. According to the report, Havens also discovered a counterfeit dispensary bag labeled “pineapple piss.”

Taylor was charged with two counts of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver along with a misdemeanor charge of intentional possession of a controlled substance.

Court records show Taylor was initially held on $10,000 monetary bail, which he was unable to post on June 3. That bail was changed to unsecured on June 21 and posted the same day.

Taylor is scheduled for a formal arraignment on July 12 with Marc. F. Lovecchio at the Lycoming County Courthouse.