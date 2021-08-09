Williamsport, Pa. — A 57-year-old Williamsport man is facing several misdemeanor charges after detectives said he attempted to cheat a mandatory urine test.

According to a complaint filed through the Lycoming County District Attorney’s officer, Barry Scott Sanders was scheduled for the test on July 26 as part of supervised bail.

Detective Arnold Duck said Sanders provided a false sample that tested positive for Oxycontin and Barbiturates. Authorities who observed the test said Sanders struggled and turned away from the officer as he attempted to urinate into the specimen cup. Once collected, officers said they could see a piece of plastic in the cup, according to the report.

Sanders initially denied knowing about the plastic, but later told officers he had been “smoking weed” and having home issues, according to the report. Sanders allegedly got the sample from a “buddy” in Hughesville.

Sanders was charged with three separate misdemeanors that ranged in varying degrees. Sanders was charged with first-degree possession of an instrument of crime with intent, second-degree obstructing administration of law or governmental function, and third-degree furnishing drug free urine.

Sanders will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16 for a preliminary hearing. No bail was listed for Sanders.

