Williamsport, Pa. - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Wayne Davidson, age 27, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 210 months’ imprisonment followed by a four-year term of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Davidson pled guilty in October 2020 to conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin (which is approximately 2,000 individual doses) and a mixture of heroin and carfentanil.

During a three-day period in June 2017, there was a rash of drug overdoses in Williamsport. At the time, UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport and Wellsboro reported treating 51 such cases within a 48-hour period.

Two of Davidson’s co-conspirators, Markeese Askew and Nathan Crowder also pled guilty in October 2020 to the same charge. They both face minimum sentences of 11 years imprisonment. Raymond Howard was convicted after a five-day jury trial and awaits sentencing.

In total, Davidson and the three co-conspirators were charged with delivering a mixture of heroin and carfentanil that resulted in serious bodily injury to eight individuals.

The case was investigated by the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit, Montoursville Police Department, Old Lycoming Township Police Department, South Williamsport Police Department, Williamsport Bureau of Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant United States Attorneys Alisan V. Martin and Geoffrey W. MacArthur are prosecuting the case.