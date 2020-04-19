A 48-year-old Williamsport man recently pleaded guilty to simple assault and was sentenced to up to a year in county prison, Lycoming County Court records stated.

Larry B. Coffin Jr. pointed a metal baseball bat at a victim's face and several times threatened to kill her on Nov. 9, 2019, Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville reported. The incident occurred around 9:49 p.m. in Limestone Township.

Coffin was charged with one count each of first degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, second degree misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment.

The terroristic threats and harassment charges were dismissed when Coffin pleaded guilty to simple assault before Judge Ryan M. Tira on April 6, 2020.

Coffin was sentenced by Tira to 149 days to 12 months in county prison with credit for time served from Nov. 10, 2019, to present. He must also perform 50 hours of community service.

In a separate criminal case, Coffin was sentenced by Tira on April 6 to six months consecutive probation, $300 fine, drug and alcohol assessment, and DUI classes, for ungraded misdemeanor DUI - refusal, court records stated. That incident occurred on Oct. 26, 2019.

