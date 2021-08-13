Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with felony strangulation and other offenses after officers said he attacked a woman twice.

Davere Andre McClain, 48, of Williamsport was charged with two counts of second-degree felony strangulation, three counts of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, a count of first-degree terroristic threats, and harassment. He was arraigned in front of judge William Solomon on Aug. 5 and was given $25,000 unsecured bail, which was posted on the same date.

According to a report filed by trooper Troy Hansen, a called was placed on Aug. 4 by a person who said she was being threatened by McClain. Troopers said they met with the caller at Papa John’s and transported her to the Williamsport Police Station for safety concerns.

Once at the Station, the accuser told authorities she got into an argument with McClain, who eventually choked her on Aug. 3. The accuser allegedly said she were scared for her life.

On Aug. 4, the accuser told authorities she got into another argument with McClain, who allegedly choked the accuser and punched her in the eye. According to troopers, the accuser left the hotel and went to Papa John’s. McClain allegedly sent a text message threatening to kill her.

Chargers were filed by Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Aug 4. Devere is scheduled to appear before Judge Solomon on Aug. 16 at 8:45 a.m.

Docket sheet