Williamsport, Pa. -- James Calvin Rooks, 28, will be eligible for parole as soon as an approved parole plan is submitted, according to sentencing by President Judge Nancy L. Butts during a hearing at the Lycoming County Courthouse today.
Rooks pleaded guilty before Judge Butts to one felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery via videoconference from the Clinton County Prison.
On August 30, 2016, Rooks accompanied another man, Joseph Coleman, to an apartment at 505 Park Avenue in Williamsport. According to Rooks' testimony, the intention of the visit, he later learned, was to commit robbery.
"[Coleman] said he needed me for something," said Rooks about that day. Coleman drove with Rooks to Park Avenue, where "he gave me a mask and we walked into the house, and I stood in the hallway" said Rooks.
The robbery ended in the shooting death of Christopher Wilkens of Philadelphia.
Police charged Rooks on February 2, 2019, with conspiracy criminal homicide, robbery, and firearms crimes.
Police charged Joseph Coleman, then 37, with the same offenses. Coleman was already incarcerated for second-degree murder of a mother and son on Poplar St. in Williamsport committed in October 2016, two months before the shooting death of Wilkens.
In February 2019, Coleman was found guilty of second-degree murder and robbery for his role in the October 2016 Poplar Street murders.
According to a WNEP report, the investigation into the Poplar Street murders led to the arrests in the Wilkens case.
Rooks has been incarcerated since February 21, 2019, first in the Lycoming County Prison, then in Centre County, and finally in Clinton County, for his role in the robbery-turned-homicide.
His charges were amended to second degree felony criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, for which the minimum sentence is 21 months and the maximum is ten years.
Rooks received a split sentence that takes into account his 17 months and nine days spent so far in prison and will have mandatory four years' probation. He is eligible for parole.
Rooks will also have to serve 50 hours of community service and graduate from a probation re-entry program, according to Judge Butts.
When assigning his sentence, Judge Butts took into consideration Rooks' cooperation in Joseph Coleman's murder trial, which she said was "instrumental in preventing further violence."
The victim's family acknowledged their agreement with a minimum sentence and lengthy probation, and both the Commonwealth and Rooks' attorney spoke positively on his behalf, something Judge Butts said did not happen often.