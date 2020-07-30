Williamsport, Pa. -- James Calvin Rooks, 28, will be eligible for parole as soon as an approved parole plan is submitted, according to sentencing by President Judge Nancy L. Butts during a hearing at the Lycoming County Courthouse today.

Rooks pleaded guilty before Judge Butts to one felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery via videoconference from the Clinton County Prison.

On August 30, 2016, Rooks accompanied another man, Joseph Coleman, to an apartment at 505 Park Avenue in Williamsport. According to Rooks' testimony, the intention of the visit, he later learned, was to commit robbery.

Related reading: Two men arrested for 2016 homicide in Williamsport

"[Coleman] said he needed me for something," said Rooks about that day. Coleman drove with Rooks to Park Avenue, where "he gave me a mask and we walked into the house, and I stood in the hallway" said Rooks.

The robbery ended in the shooting death of Christopher Wilkens of Philadelphia.

Police charged Rooks on February 2, 2019, with conspiracy criminal homicide, robbery, and firearms crimes.

Police charged Joseph Coleman, then 37, with the same offenses. Coleman was already incarcerated for second-degree murder of a mother and son on Poplar St. in Williamsport committed in October 2016, two months before the shooting death of Wilkens.

In February 2019, Coleman was found guilty of second-degree murder and robbery for his role in the October 2016 Poplar Street murders.

According to a WNEP report, the investigation into the Poplar Street murders led to the arrests in the Wilkens case.