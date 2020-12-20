Williamsport, Pa. — A 23-year-old Williamsport man was sentenced to 24 months of probation after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Cody Lee Laudenslager pled guilty on Dec. 11 in front of President Judge Nancy L. Butts at the Lycoming Count House, records show.

Laudenslager was charged earlier this year with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Related Reading: Williamsport parents accused of blowing marijuana smoke at infant

Laudenslager was accused of holding his one-year-old child while the child’s mother, Morgan Champaign, 22, blew marijuana smoke in his face.

On April 7, Lycoming County Children and Youth Services received a copy of a Facebook message showing Champaign allegedly admit to blowing marijuana smoke in her child’s face.

Williamsport Detective William Weber and a caseworker visited the home on April 8. According to Weber, marijuana and a child’s teething ring were visible on a coffee table located inside the residence at the time of the visit.

Weber reported both children were removed from the home on April 8 to live with their grandparents.

Both parents were charged in connection with the incident.

Champaign pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child on Aug. 21, and also was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

Related reading: Williamsport mother sentenced for blowing marijuana smoke at baby