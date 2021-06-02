Williamsport, Pa. - On May 18 Williamsport Bureau of Police officers observed a white Ford F250 following a vehicle at an extremely close distance near Bowman Field on the 1700 block of W Fourth Street.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle after turning on their emergency lights, but it pulled away at a high rate of speed. According to the report, authorities had to travel at speeds reaching 70 MPH to stay close to the truck as it traveled through congested parts of Williamsport.

The vehicle suddenly pulled over at the 100 block of W Fourth Street. Officers identified the operator at Daniel Scott Bozochovic, 37, of Williamsport. The vehicle registration expired in Nov. of 2020, according to officers.

Authorities said Bozochovic, who became combative as officers attempted to handcuff him, smelled strongly of alcohol as he exited the vehicle.

Officers said they found a half empty six-pack of beer and a small bottle of Fireball whiskey. There was also a marijuana grinder and silicone container with suspected THC Wax in it discovered on the center console of the truck.

As officers questioned Bozochovic, they said he became irate and started calling them names and threatening physical violence. Officers were able to handcuff Bozochovic, who began kicking the back window of the cruiser once in the backseat.

Officers said they were forced to shackle Bozochovic, who then spit in the face and mouth of authorities on scene. According to the report, despite being shackled, Bozochovic managed to pull out his penis and urinate on the backseat of the police cruiser and his handcuffs while in custody.

Bozochovic was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and third-degree felony fleeing or attempting to elude officers. He was also charged with marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI.

All three of those are misdemeanors. Bozochovic was also charged with ten summary offenses.

Bozochovic, who, according to court records, was charged with second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault without consent and third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children in 2020, is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail.

